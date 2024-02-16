Back to top

Ingersoll (IR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion, representing a surprise of +3.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ingersoll performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies: $312.60 million compared to the $316.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services: $1.51 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Precision & Science Technologies: $94.10 million versus $96.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Technologies & Services: $453.30 million versus $411.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Ingersoll have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

