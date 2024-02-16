Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ultragenyx (RARE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ultragenyx (RARE - Free Report) reported $127.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.3%. EPS of -$1.52 for the same period compares to -$2.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.65, the EPS surprise was +7.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ultragenyx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales- Dojolvi: $23.29 million compared to the $21.99 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Mepsevii: $7.89 million compared to the $7.45 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Crysvita: $94.12 million compared to the $22.89 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenues- Product sales: $51.66 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $54.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +78.7%.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Evkeeza: $2.10 million compared to the $2.40 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Ultragenyx have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

