Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA - Free Report) ending at $4.83, denoting a +0.21% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 20.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Taboola.com Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 28, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Taboola.com Ltd. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 87.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $436.65 million, up 17.61% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Taboola.com Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Taboola.com Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.2.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.