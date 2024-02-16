Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cambium (CMBM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cambium (CMBM - Free Report) reported $40.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 52.4%. EPS of -$0.95 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.34, the EPS surprise was -179.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cambium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Multi-Point: $22.58 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.9%.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Other: $1.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22%.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Enterprise: -$5.48 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -117.1%.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Point: $21.87 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
Shares of Cambium have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

