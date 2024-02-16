PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Wider Q4 Loss, Stock Down

PENN Entertainment, Inc. ( PENN Quick Quote PENN - Free Report) reported a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth-quarter 2023 results. Both the bottom and top lines saw a year-over-year decrease. This decline was primarily attributed to the sale of Barstool and losses incurred during the relaunch of an online betting venture ESPN BET, both of which significantly impacted the quarterly financial performance. Following the results, the company’s shares lost 13.8% during trading hours on Feb 15. Earnings & Revenue Discussion
In the quarter under review, PENN reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.75, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 57 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents.
Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion. The top line declined 12% on a year-over-year basis. Softness in the South and Northeast regions led to the decline. The Northeast segment delivered revenues of $662.9 million, which was down from $667.1 million a year ago. Revenues from the South, West and Midwest segments came in at $285.1 million, $133.7 million and $290.6 million, down 6.3%, up 2.3% and up 3% year over year, respectively. The Interactive and Other segments’ revenues totaled $31.5 million and $3.7 million, down 84.9% and 5.1% year over year, respectively. Notably, Penn Entertainment's Interactive gambling division incurred an adjusted EBITDA loss of $333.8 million in the fourth quarter, largely due to expenses related to the introduction of its new ESPN BET sports-wagering product on Nov 14, 2023. Nonetheless, sign-ups for the service surpassed management's expectations, with more than 1 million new customers joining within the initial two months. Penn Entertainment anticipates that ESPN BET will capture 46% of the online sports betting market once North Carolina and New York are included. Operating Headlines
In the quarter under discussion, adjusted EBITDAR declined 76% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $112.5 million. Adjusted EBITDAR margin contracted to 8.1% from 29.5% a year ago.
2023 Highlights
Total revenues were $6.36 billion, down from $6.4 billion in 2022. Adjusted EBITDAR came in at $1.51 billion, down from $1.94 billion in 2022. Adjusted EBITDAR margin contracted to 23.8% from 30.3% in 2022.
Other Financial Information
As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.07 billion compared with $1.62 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. Traditional net debt as of Dec 31, 2023, was $1.57 billion, up from $1.08 billion at 2022-end. The company’s total liquidity as of Dec 31, 2023, was $2.1 billion.
Zacks Rank & Peer Releases
PENN Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. MGM Resorts International ( MGM Quick Quote MGM - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. MGM Resorts’ earnings and revenues beat the consensus estimate for the fifth consecutive quarter and increased on a year-over-year basis. It reported EPS of $1.06. In the prior-year quarter, it incurred an adjusted loss per share of $1.54. The top line improved 22% year over year on the back of a rise in revenues at MGM China following the removal of COVID-19-related entry restrictions in Macau. Boyd Gaming Corporation ( BYD Quick Quote BYD - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Boyd Gaming’s diversified portfolio, consistent core customer trends and solid returns from its recent property investments primarily backed the upside. Wynn Resorts, Limited ( WYNN Quick Quote WYNN - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, Wynn Resorts’ top and bottom lines rose year over year. Solid contributions from Macau and Las Vegas Operations backed the upside.
Image: Bigstock
PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Wider Q4 Loss, Stock Down
PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN - Free Report) reported a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth-quarter 2023 results. Both the bottom and top lines saw a year-over-year decrease. This decline was primarily attributed to the sale of Barstool and losses incurred during the relaunch of an online betting venture ESPN BET, both of which significantly impacted the quarterly financial performance.
Following the results, the company’s shares lost 13.8% during trading hours on Feb 15.
Earnings & Revenue Discussion
In the quarter under review, PENN reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.75, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 57 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents.
Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion. The top line declined 12% on a year-over-year basis. Softness in the South and Northeast regions led to the decline.
The Northeast segment delivered revenues of $662.9 million, which was down from $667.1 million a year ago. Revenues from the South, West and Midwest segments came in at $285.1 million, $133.7 million and $290.6 million, down 6.3%, up 2.3% and up 3% year over year, respectively.
The Interactive and Other segments’ revenues totaled $31.5 million and $3.7 million, down 84.9% and 5.1% year over year, respectively.
Notably, Penn Entertainment's Interactive gambling division incurred an adjusted EBITDA loss of $333.8 million in the fourth quarter, largely due to expenses related to the introduction of its new ESPN BET sports-wagering product on Nov 14, 2023.
Nonetheless, sign-ups for the service surpassed management's expectations, with more than 1 million new customers joining within the initial two months. Penn Entertainment anticipates that ESPN BET will capture 46% of the online sports betting market once North Carolina and New York are included.
Operating Headlines
In the quarter under discussion, adjusted EBITDAR declined 76% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $112.5 million. Adjusted EBITDAR margin contracted to 8.1% from 29.5% a year ago.
2023 Highlights
Total revenues were $6.36 billion, down from $6.4 billion in 2022. Adjusted EBITDAR came in at $1.51 billion, down from $1.94 billion in 2022. Adjusted EBITDAR margin contracted to 23.8% from 30.3% in 2022.
Other Financial Information
As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.07 billion compared with $1.62 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. Traditional net debt as of Dec 31, 2023, was $1.57 billion, up from $1.08 billion at 2022-end. The company’s total liquidity as of Dec 31, 2023, was $2.1 billion.
Zacks Rank & Peer Releases
PENN Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
MGM Resorts’ earnings and revenues beat the consensus estimate for the fifth consecutive quarter and increased on a year-over-year basis. It reported EPS of $1.06. In the prior-year quarter, it incurred an adjusted loss per share of $1.54. The top line improved 22% year over year on the back of a rise in revenues at MGM China following the removal of COVID-19-related entry restrictions in Macau.
Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Boyd Gaming’s diversified portfolio, consistent core customer trends and solid returns from its recent property investments primarily backed the upside.
Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Also, Wynn Resorts’ top and bottom lines rose year over year. Solid contributions from Macau and Las Vegas Operations backed the upside.