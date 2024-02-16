Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Appian (APPN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Appian (APPN - Free Report) reported $145.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.5%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.41 million, representing a surprise of +3.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +124.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Appian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscriptions: $115.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $29.54 million versus $32.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.
  • Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Maintenance and support: $6.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
Shares of Appian have returned +16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

