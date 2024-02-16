Back to top

Barnes Group (B) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Barnes Group (B - Free Report) reported revenue of $415.54 million, up 32.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $419.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +17.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Barnes Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $202.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $198.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace: $212.69 million versus $221.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +96% change.
  • Operating Income- Industrial- Non-GAAP: $20.43 million versus $14.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Aerospace- Non-GAAP: $27.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.79 million.
Shares of Barnes Group have returned +18% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

