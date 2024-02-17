We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $135.26, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.48% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.82%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.74% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.62, indicating a 33.88% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.99 billion, up 107.61% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.16% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, PDD Holdings Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, PDD Holdings Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.86. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.92.
We can additionally observe that PDD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.41. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.