MongoDB (MDB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) closed at $465.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.82%.
Heading into today, shares of the database platform had gained 20.92% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.46, showcasing a 19.3% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $431.99 million, indicating a 19.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MongoDB. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.52% lower. MongoDB is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, MongoDB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 150.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.19.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
