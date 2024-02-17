Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $16.45, indicating a -0.48% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was equal to S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

The the stock of company has risen by 60.02% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 9.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Riot Platforms, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 314.29%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $84.94 million, indicating a 41.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.78% higher. Riot Platforms, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers