We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 24.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $692.71 million, declining 4% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Americold Realty Trust Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Global Warehouse Revenue- Rent and storage revenue' should come in at $286.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Warehouse' stands at $615.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Global Warehouse Revenue- Warehouse services revenue' at $328.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Third-Party Managed' will reach $10.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -76.5% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue-Transportation' will likely reach $63.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.4% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $88.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $82.47 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Americold Realty Trust Inc. here>>>
Americold Realty Trust Inc. shares have witnessed a change of -7.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), COLD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>