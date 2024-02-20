We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Amerisafe (AMSF) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Amerisafe (AMSF - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 21.4%. Revenues are expected to be $75.15 million, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Amerisafe metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should come in at $8.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' will reach $66.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Loss Ratio' reaching 59.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Combined Ratio' should arrive at 89.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82% in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net underwriting Expense Ratio' at 29.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
