We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. Revenues are expected to be $63.6 million, up 14.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Armada Hoffler Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Rental revenues' should come in at $63.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'General contracting and real estate services revenues' will likely reach $94.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $22.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Armada Hoffler Properties here>>>
Over the past month, Armada Hoffler Properties shares have recorded returns of -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AHH will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>