Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Glenmede Small Cap Equity Adviser (GTCSX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. GTCSX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. GTCSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.38%.
Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth A (NMGAX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. NMGAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 10.22%, expense ratio of 1.06% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Northern Large Cap Core (NOLCX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.45%. Management fee: 0.44%. Five year annual return: 13.26%. NOLCX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.