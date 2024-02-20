Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CenterPoint (CNP) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.5%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion, representing a surprise of -20.91%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CenterPoint performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Electric Transmission and Distribution: $1.04 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
  • Revenues- Natural Gas Distribution: $1.14 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.3% change.
  • Revenues- Utility: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.73 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income / (loss)- Natural Gas Distribution: $177 million versus $253.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income / (loss)- Electric Transmission and Distribution: $163 million versus $238.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for CenterPoint here>>>

Shares of CenterPoint have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise