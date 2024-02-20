Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dana (DAN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Dana (DAN - Free Report) reported $2.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. EPS of -$0.08 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was -300.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Light Vehicle: $923 million versus $861.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.
  • Sales- Power Technologies: $300 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $284.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Sales- Off-Highway: $762 million compared to the $794.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Sales- Commercial Vehicle: $509 million versus $548.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dana here>>>

Shares of Dana have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dana Incorporated (DAN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise