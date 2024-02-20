Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Walmart (WMT) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended January 2024, Walmart (
WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $173.39 billion, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.80, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Walmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact: 4% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3%. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact: 3.1% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on eight analysts. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - With Fuel Impact: 4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact: 3.9% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Net square footage - Sam's Club: 80.2 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 80.3 Msq ft. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - With Fuel Impact: 1.9% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Net square footage - Total: 1,053.07 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,051.17 Msq ft. Revenues- Membership and other income: $1.47 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%. Revenues- Net Sales: $171.91 billion versus $169.31 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Net Sales- Walmart International: $32.42 billion compared to the $30.59 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.6% year over year. Net Sales- Walmart U.S. $117.64 billion versus $117 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Net Sales- Sam's Club: $21.85 billion versus $21.85 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Walmart here>>>
Shares of Walmart have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

