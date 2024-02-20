Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About LGI Homes (LGIH) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, LGI Homes (LGIH - Free Report) reported revenue of $608.41 million, up 24.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.19, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $692.37 million, representing a surprise of -12.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how LGI Homes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Community Count at end of period: 112 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 117.
  • ASP (Average sales price of homes closed): $346.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $351.16 million.
  • Home Closings: 1,758 versus 2,020 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for LGI Homes here>>>

Shares of LGI Homes have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise