We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $323.71, indicating a -1.68% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.
The cloud-based security company's shares have seen an increase of 10.24% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 5, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.82, showcasing a 74.47% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $839.08 million, up 31.65% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.4% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 90.13. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.91.
It's also important to note that CRWD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.