Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Flowserve (FLS) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) reported $1.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion, representing a surprise of +2.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Flowserve performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- FCD: $336 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $334.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
  • Sales- FPD: $832.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $799.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- FPD: $98.12 million compared to the $107.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- FCD: $55.82 million versus $50.17 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Flowserve here>>>

Shares of Flowserve have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Flowserve Corporation (FLS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise