Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Realty Income Corp. (O) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. EPS of $1.01 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of +2.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Realty Income Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable): $1.03 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $47.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +210.9%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.30 compared to the $0.34 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Realty Income Corp. here>>>

Shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Realty Income Corporation (O) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise