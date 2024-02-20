Back to top

Keysight (KEYS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Keysight (KEYS - Free Report) reported $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.8%. EPS of $1.63 for the same period compares to $2.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion, representing a surprise of +1.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Keysight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Communications Solutions Group: $839 million compared to the $831.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial Communications: $544 million versus $522.44 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government: $295 million compared to the $309.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $420 million versus $412.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.
  • Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $129 million compared to the $115 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group: $226 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $198.13 million.
Shares of Keysight have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

