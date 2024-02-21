We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) reported $660.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.23 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $670.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was +22.73%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Teladoc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- U.S. Integrated Care Members: 89.6 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 89.84 million.
- BetterHelp Paying Users: 0.43 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.46 million.
- Chronic Care Enrollment: 1.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.14 million.
- Average Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member: $1.42 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.43.
- Visits: 4,400,000 compared to the 4,970,163 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $384.36 million compared to the $385.94 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp: $276.17 million compared to the $284.76 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services: $4.90 million versus $4.68 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services: $271.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $280.68 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp: $58.47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $64.98 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $55.97 million compared to the $46.74 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Teladoc have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.