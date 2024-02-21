Back to top

Teladoc (TDOC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) reported $660.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $670.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was +22.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teladoc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • U.S. Integrated Care Members: 89.6 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 89.84 million.
  • BetterHelp Paying Users: 0.43 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.46 million.
  • Chronic Care Enrollment: 1.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.14 million.
  • Average Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member: $1.42 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.43.
  • Visits: 4,400,000 compared to the 4,970,163 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $384.36 million compared to the $385.94 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp: $276.17 million compared to the $284.76 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services: $4.90 million versus $4.68 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services: $271.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $280.68 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp: $58.47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $64.98 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $55.97 million compared to the $46.74 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Teladoc have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

