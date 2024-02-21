We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toll Brothers (TOL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) reported $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $2.25 for the same period compares to $1.70 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion, representing a surprise of +4.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.77.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Toll Brothers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Closed/Delivered - Units: 1,927 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,834.
- Backlog - Units: 6,693 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6,658.
- Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit): $1,002.50 compared to the $992.76 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net contracts - Units: 2,042 versus 1,964 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average Backlog Price: $1,058 versus $1,030 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of Selling Communities: 377 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 378.
- Backlog - Value: $7.08 billion compared to the $6.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Home Sales: $1.93 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
- Revenues- Land sales: $16.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47.9%.
- Gross Margin- Home sales: $532.61 million compared to the $482.64 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Gross Margin- Land sales and other: $5.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$2.54 million.
Shares of Toll Brothers have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.