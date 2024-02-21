Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Workiva (WK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Workiva (WK - Free Report) reported $166.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +36.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Workiva performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscription and support: $148.79 million versus $147.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change.
  • Revenue- Professional Services: $17.87 million versus $17.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Gross profit- Professional services (non-GAAP): $5.75 million compared to the $4.30 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross profit- Subscription and support (non-GAAP): $124.97 million compared to the $121.53 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Workiva have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

