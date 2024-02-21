Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 21, 2024

  • Shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) jumped 3.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65.
  • Medtronic plc’s (MDT - Free Report) shares rose 1.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $8.08 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.95 billion.
  • Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) slid 1.5% on consumer discretionary becoming one of the biggest losing sectors of the day.
  • Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) fell 3.4% on energy losing out in the session.

