Compared to Estimates, Exelon (EXC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Exelon (EXC - Free Report) reported $5.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exelon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • PECO - Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries - Total: 8,209 GWh compared to the 8,536.31 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating revenues- ComEd [$M]: $2.01 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.9% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- PECO [$M]: $917 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%.
  • Operating revenues- PHI: $1.41 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Operating revenues- BGE [$M]: $1.04 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.
  • Electric revenues- Pepco: $650 million compared to the $643.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Electric revenues- DPL: $360 million compared to the $350.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Electric revenues- ACE: $350 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $330.22 million.
  • Natural gas revenues- PECO: $199 million versus $224.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Electric revenues- BGE: $786 million compared to the $756.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Electric revenues- PECO: $718 million compared to the $833.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Electric revenues- ComEd: $2.01 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Exelon have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

