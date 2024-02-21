For the quarter ended December 2023, HF Sinclair (
Compared to Estimates, HF Sinclair (DINO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.66 billion, down 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.71 billion, representing a surprise of -0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how HF Sinclair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin: 13.88 $/bbl versus 13.22 $/bbl estimated by four analysts on average.
- Mid-Continent Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD): 289.47 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 258.06 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- Mid-Continent Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin: $/ 9.97 compared to the $/ 11.04 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Consolidated - Sales of produced refined products (BPD): 658.9 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 645.19 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.
- Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Refinery operating expenses: $/ 8.35 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/ 8.07.
- West Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD): 369.43 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 387.38 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- West Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin: $/ 16.95 versus $/ 18.43 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Sales and other revenues- Lubricants and Specialty Products: $658.50 million versus $645.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.8% change.
- Sales and other revenues- Refining: $6.86 billion compared to the $5.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14% year over year.
- Sales and other revenues- Corporate, Other and Eliminations: $1.22 billion compared to the -$1.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -192.8% year over year.
- Sales and other revenues- Renewables: $286.61 million compared to the $180.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.4% year over year.
- Sales and other revenues- Marketing: $908.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion.
Shares of HF Sinclair have returned +13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.