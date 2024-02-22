We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves 0.13%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed at $85.46, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. The stock performed on par with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
The the stock of investment bank has fallen by 1.6% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.
The upcoming earnings release of Morgan Stanley will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 16, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, up 1.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.51 billion, down 0.06% from the prior-year quarter.
MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $56.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.48% and +4.97%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. At present, Morgan Stanley boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Morgan Stanley is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.79.
Investors should also note that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.73 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 30, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.