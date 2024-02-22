Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Bally's (BALY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) reported $611.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of -$0.86 for the same period compares to -$0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $626.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.55, the EPS surprise was -56.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bally's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Casinos & Resorts: $342.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $342.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
  • Revenue- International Interactive: $235.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $243 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
  • Revenue- North America Interactive: $33.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Other: -$17.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$13.37 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- International Interactive: $93.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $84.13 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- North America Interactive: -$9.84 million compared to the -$14.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Casinos & Resorts: $94.66 million versus $96.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Bally's have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

