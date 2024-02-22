Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Olo Inc. (OLO) Q4 Earnings

Olo Inc. (OLO - Free Report) reported $63 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.6%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.68 million, representing a surprise of +7.36%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Olo Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARPU: $787 versus $737.45 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Ending Active Locations: 80,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79,300.
  • Revenue- Platform: $61.94 million versus $57.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.6% change.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $1.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.9%.
  • Gross profit- Services- Non-GAAP: $0.30 million compared to the -$0.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross profit- Platform- Non-GAAP: $40.53 million compared to the $38.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Olo Inc. have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

