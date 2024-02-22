Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nvidia (NVDA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) reported $22.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 265.3%. EPS of $5.16 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.55, the EPS surprise was +13.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nvidia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $2.87 billion versus $2.68 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +56.5% change.
  • Revenue- Professional Visualization: $463 million compared to the $428.95 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +104.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $281 million compared to the $276.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- OEM and Other: $90 million versus $76.69 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Revenue- Data Center: $18.40 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $16.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +409%.
Shares of Nvidia have returned +16% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

