Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ansys (ANSS) Q4 Earnings

- Annual Contract Value (ACV): $955.16 million versus $922.71 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Revenue- Maintenance and service: $302.83 million versus $330.17 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
- Revenue- Software licenses: $502.28 million versus $461.14 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.
- Non-GAAP Revenue- Maintenance: $283.13 million compared to the $311.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
- Non-GAAP Revenue- Perpetual: $102.72 million versus $94.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.
- Non-GAAP Revenue- Subscription Lease: $399.56 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $362.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.1%.
- Non-GAAP Revenue- Service: $19.70 million versus $22.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
- Revenue- Subscription Lease: $399.56 million compared to the $352.86 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Maintenance: $283.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $316.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
- Revenue- Service: $19.70 million compared to the $22.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Perpetual: $102.72 million compared to the $96.70 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Ansys have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.