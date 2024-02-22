Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Churchill Downs (CHDN - Free Report) reported $561.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $551.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +26.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Churchill Downs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $230.20 million versus $224.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
  • Revenue- TwinSpires: $110.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $104.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%.
  • Revenue- Live and Historical Racing: $235.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $221.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.1%.
  • Revenue- All Other: $0.20 million versus $0.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- All Other: -$18.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$19.03 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming: $113.40 million compared to the $111.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- TwinSpires: $34.90 million compared to the $30.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Live and Historical Racing: $88.90 million versus $82.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Churchill Downs have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

