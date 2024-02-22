Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cross Country (CCRN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) reported revenue of $414.04 million, down 34.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $402.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +7.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cross Country performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - FTEsn: 9,570 compared to the 9,523 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Physician staffing statistical data - Days filled in HRS: 23,578 versus 18,162 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Physician staffing statistical data - Revenue per day filled: $1,988 compared to the $1,886.50 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - Average revenue per FTE per day: $414 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $409.
  • Revenue- Physician staffing: $46.88 million versus $43.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.3% change.
  • Revenue- Nurse and allied staffing: $367.16 million compared to the $358.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.9% year over year.
Shares of Cross Country have returned -21.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

