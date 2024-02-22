Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB - Free Report) reported $334.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to -$0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325.64 million, representing a surprise of +2.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pebblebrook Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Property RevPAR growth rate: 5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.1%.
  • Total Guest Rooms: 11,924 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,885.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage: $90.68 million compared to the $84.87 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Other operating: $36 million versus $34.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.
  • Revenue- Room: $207.40 million compared to the $206.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.37 versus -$0.39 estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pebblebrook Hotel here>>>

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise