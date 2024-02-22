We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mosaic (MOS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) reported $3.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.7%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $1.74 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 billion, representing a surprise of +4.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 1,582 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,669 KTon.
- Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 2,577 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,500.53 KTon.
- Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 2,158 KTon compared to the 2,431.48 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.
- Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock: 77 $/Ton versus 74.25 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.
- Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur: 152 $/Ton compared to the 152.02 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts.
- Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination): $552 versus $553.77 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia: 366 $/Ton versus 271.22 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.
- Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination): $658 versus $565.20 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Phosphates - Sales volumes - Performance products: 741 KTon compared to the 717.8 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net sales- Phosphates: $1.07 billion versus $986.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.
- Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.6%.
- Net sales- Potash: $758 million compared to the $660.57 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year.
Shares of Mosaic have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.