Ingevity (NGVT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ingevity (NGVT - Free Report) reported $371.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $331.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was +261.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ingevity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals: $176.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.6%.
  • Net Sales- Performance Materials: $152.80 million compared to the $126.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Polymer Technologies: $42.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41 million.
  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals- Industrial Specialties product line: $123.10 million compared to the $106.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals- Pavement Technologies product line: $53.40 million versus $58.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
  • Performance Materials- Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP): $78.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.27 million.
  • Advanced Polymer Technologies- Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP): $7.90 million compared to the $9.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Performance Chemicals- Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP): -$24.20 million versus -$8.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ingevity have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

