We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, SM Energy (SM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
SM Energy (SM - Free Report) reported $608.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. EPS of $1.56 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $612.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was +12.23%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how SM Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for SM Energy here>>>
- Average daily production - Total: 153.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the six-analyst average estimate of 152.82 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
- Average daily production - Crude oil: 66 millions of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 65.15 millions of barrels of oil.
- Average daily production - Natural gas: 364.1 millions of cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of 365.14 millions of cubic feet.
- Average daily production - NGLs: 26.7 millions of barrels of oil versus 26.71 millions of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average realized price - Crude oil - Including hedging per bbl: $76.31 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $76.52.
- Average realized price - Natural gas - Including hedging per mcf: $2.81 versus $2.87 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Production - Crude oil: 6.1 MBBL versus 5.96 MBBL estimated by two analysts on average.
- Production - Total: 14.1 MBOE versus 14.06 MBOE estimated by two analysts on average.
- Production - NGLs: 2.5 MBBL versus 2.48 MBBL estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average realized price - Natural gas - before the effect of derivative settlements: $2.47 versus $2.76 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average realized price - Crude oil per bbl - before the effect of derivative settlements: $77.41 versus $80.46 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating revenue- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue: $606.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $579.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.
Shares of SM Energy have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.