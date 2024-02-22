Nutrien (
Nutrien (NTR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) reported $5.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 24.8%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $2.02 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was -48.61%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>
- Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total: 3,303 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,992.48 KTon.
- Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen: 2,734 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,961.28 KTon.
- Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed: 860 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 906.66 $/Ton.
- Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total: 627 $/Ton versus 593.36 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.
- Sales- Retail Total: $3.50 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.
- Sales- Potash: $863 million versus $819.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.8% change.
- Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop protection products: $960 million versus $908.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
- Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop nutrients: $1.81 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.1% change.
- Sales- Phosphate: $615 million versus $549.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
- Net Sales- Eliminations: -$363 million versus -$402.90 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.4% change.
- Sales- Nitrogen: $1.12 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.6% change.
- Potash Net Sales- Offshore: $404 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $441.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52%.
Shares of Nutrien have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.