Western Midstream (WES) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Throughput Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for Natural Gas Assets per day: 172 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 167.84 millions of cubic feet. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Total throughput: 5048 millions of cubic feet compared to the 4831.53 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts. Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets per day: 4876 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4663.69 millions of cubic feet. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity Investment: 489 millions of cubic feet versus 498.34 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Delaware Basin: 1704 millions of cubic feet versus 1692.79 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - DJ Basin: 1341 millions of cubic feet compared to the 1334.02 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for produced-water assets per day - Delaware Basin: 1076 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1069.25 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Other: 998 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1306.39 millions of cubic feet. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Delaware Basin: 225 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 221.36 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - DJ Basin: 81 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 69.05 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Equity investments: 347 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 348.11 millions of barrels of oil. Revenues and other- Other: $0.17 million versus $26.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Western Midstream (WES) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Western Midstream (WES - Free Report) reported $858.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $830.81 million, representing a surprise of +3.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Western Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Throughput Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for Natural Gas Assets per day: 172 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 167.84 millions of cubic feet.
- Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Total throughput: 5048 millions of cubic feet compared to the 4831.53 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets per day: 4876 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4663.69 millions of cubic feet.
- Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity Investment: 489 millions of cubic feet versus 498.34 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.
- Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Delaware Basin: 1704 millions of cubic feet versus 1692.79 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.
- Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - DJ Basin: 1341 millions of cubic feet compared to the 1334.02 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts.
- Throughput for produced-water assets per day - Delaware Basin: 1076 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1069.25 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.
- Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Other: 998 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1306.39 millions of cubic feet.
- Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Delaware Basin: 225 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 221.36 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.
- Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - DJ Basin: 81 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 69.05 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.
- Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Equity investments: 347 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 348.11 millions of barrels of oil.
- Revenues and other- Other: $0.17 million versus $26.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Western Midstream have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.