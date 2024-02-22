Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insights Into Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $313.7 million, up 9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bentley Systems, Incorporated metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Services' at $23.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscriptions' stands at $275.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Perpetual licenses' should come in at $12.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenue - YoY growth' reaching 9.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth' to reach 9.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.7%.

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated have experienced a change of +2% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BSY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


