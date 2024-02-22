Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Blackbaud (BLKB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Blackbaud (BLKB - Free Report) reported revenue of $295.01 million, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $298.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04, the EPS surprise was +9.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Blackbaud performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Recurring: $287.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Revenue- One-time services and other: $7.63 million compared to the $10.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year.
  • Recurring Revenue- Contractual recurring: $190.34 million versus $192.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
  • Recurring Revenue- Transactional recurring: $97.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Blackbaud here>>>

Shares of Blackbaud have returned -18.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise