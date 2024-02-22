Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.69 billion, down 43.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.96, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.6 billion, representing a surprise of +3.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Regasification revenues: $34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -92.9%.
  • Revenues- LNG revenues: $1.91 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.9% change.
  • Revenues- LNG revenues-affiliate: $730 million versus $666.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.9% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.
Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

