BigCommerce (BIGC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, BigCommerce (BIGC - Free Report) reported revenue of $84.15 million, up 16.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to -$0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.21 million, representing a surprise of +3.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +80.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BigCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Revenue Run-rate (ARR): $336.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $338.22 million.
  • Revenue- Partner and services: $23.54 million versus $20.93 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription solutions: $60.61 million versus $60.28 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
Shares of BigCommerce have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

