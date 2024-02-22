Royal Caribbean (RCL) Raises 2024 Guidance on Robust Demand

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) announced a notable increase in its 2024 guidance, citing an unexpectedly robust demand for its vacation experiences. Following the news, the company’s shares gained 6.2% in the after-hour trading session on Feb 21. The company's latest update reflects an optimistic outlook fueled by an exceptional performance in the WAVE booking season, surpassing previous records in its history. With bookings for all four quarters of 2024 and across key product lines exceeding last year's figures in both rate and volume, RCL is poised for a promising year ahead. Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the surge in demand, emphasizing the company's commitment to delivering exceptional vacation experiences while driving long-term shareholder value. The increase in adjusted EPS guidance by $0.40 compared with February projections reflects its confidence in revenue outlook, driven by a significant uptick in constant currency net yield growth. The revised adjusted EPS for 2024 is now expected to be between $9.90 and $10.10, with a notable portion of the increase attributed to an improved revenue outlook for the first quarter. This upward revision underscores Royal Caribbean's strong momentum and ability to capitalize on evolving market dynamics. The achievement of all Trifecta goals in 2024 marks a significant milestone for RCL, signaling its commitment to delivering exceptional value to both guests and shareholders alike. With consumer spending for onboard purchases continuing to surpass prior years, driven by increased participation at higher prices, Royal Caribbean demonstrates resilience and adaptability in navigating the evolving landscape of the travel industry. In conclusion, Royal Caribbean’s upward revision in guidance for 2024 reflects its optimistic outlook fueled by robust demand and a strong performance in the WAVE booking season. With an enhanced revenue outlook and a focus on achieving key strategic goals, RCL remains well-positioned to deliver value and memorable experiences to its guests while driving sustainable long-term growth. In the past year, shares of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have surged 60.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Key Picks
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Raises 2024 Guidance on Robust Demand
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) announced a notable increase in its 2024 guidance, citing an unexpectedly robust demand for its vacation experiences. Following the news, the company’s shares gained 6.2% in the after-hour trading session on Feb 21.
The company's latest update reflects an optimistic outlook fueled by an exceptional performance in the WAVE booking season, surpassing previous records in its history. With bookings for all four quarters of 2024 and across key product lines exceeding last year's figures in both rate and volume, RCL is poised for a promising year ahead.
Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the surge in demand, emphasizing the company's commitment to delivering exceptional vacation experiences while driving long-term shareholder value. The increase in adjusted EPS guidance by $0.40 compared with February projections reflects its confidence in revenue outlook, driven by a significant uptick in constant currency net yield growth.
The revised adjusted EPS for 2024 is now expected to be between $9.90 and $10.10, with a notable portion of the increase attributed to an improved revenue outlook for the first quarter. This upward revision underscores Royal Caribbean's strong momentum and ability to capitalize on evolving market dynamics.
The achievement of all Trifecta goals in 2024 marks a significant milestone for RCL, signaling its commitment to delivering exceptional value to both guests and shareholders alike. With consumer spending for onboard purchases continuing to surpass prior years, driven by increased participation at higher prices, Royal Caribbean demonstrates resilience and adaptability in navigating the evolving landscape of the travel industry.
In conclusion, Royal Caribbean’s upward revision in guidance for 2024 reflects its optimistic outlook fueled by robust demand and a strong performance in the WAVE booking season. With an enhanced revenue outlook and a focus on achieving key strategic goals, RCL remains well-positioned to deliver value and memorable experiences to its guests while driving sustainable long-term growth.
In the past year, shares of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have surged 60.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.5%.
