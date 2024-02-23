Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.78 billion, up 18.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $32.00, compared to $24.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $29.72, the EPS surprise was +7.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Booking Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Bookings - Total: $31.70 billion compared to the $30.89 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Gross Bookings - Agency: $13.30 billion versus $14.07 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Gross Bookings - Merchant: $18.40 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $16.82 billion.
  • Units Sold - Room Nights: 231 million versus 233.6 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Units Sold - Airline Tickets: 9 million compared to the 9.09 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Units Sold - Rental Car Days: 15 million compared to the 16.94 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Agency: $2.07 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
  • Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues: $247 million compared to the $243.09 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Merchant: $2.47 billion compared to the $2.37 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Booking Holdings here>>>

Shares of Booking Holdings have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise