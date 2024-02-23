We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
StoneCo Ltd. (STNE - Free Report) closed at $16.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.11% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.96%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 6.56% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of StoneCo Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 18, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.29, reflecting a 107.14% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $468.47 million, reflecting an 8.9% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Digging into valuation, StoneCo Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.52. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.63 for its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
