Here's Why Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $3.19, demonstrating a +1.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.11% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.96%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 55.94% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 5.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bitfarms Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.04, reflecting a 42.86% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $39.19 million, reflecting a 44.92% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bitfarms Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.67% lower. Bitfarms Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.