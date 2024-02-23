We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $11.26, demonstrating a +0.72% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.96%.
The the stock of company has risen by 7.09% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 28, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.70, signifying a 35.19% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.39% higher. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.89, so one might conclude that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, placing it within the top 4% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
